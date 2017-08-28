Helen Moody Maye, 89, of Taylorsville, left this world for her heavenly home on Monday, August 28, 2017 at her residence.

She entered this world on December 17, 1927, in Watauga County, the daughter of the late Stacy and Sarah Norris Moody.

Throughout her life, she worked as a grower for Perdue Farms, at Shurtape, and as a Bus Driver for the Alexander County Schools. Helen loved the Lord and was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all. She was a member at Poplar Springs Baptist Church.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Ralph, Pete and Clay Moody; a sister, Bess Wilson; and a grandchild, Micheal Maye.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 66 years, Andrew “Dean” Maye of the home; daughters, Wanda Stafford and husband David, and Kimberly Wooten and husband David; sons, Kenneth “Kenny” Maye and wife Anne, and Randy Maye, all of Taylorsville; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Margaret Eggers of Boone; her good friend, Kay Payne; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 31, 2017, from 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., at Poplar Springs Baptist Church, and the funeral service will follow, at 3:00 p.m., with Rev. Paul Allen Fox and Rev. Rick Safriet officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be: Israel Harrington, Stacy Harrington, Andrew Sharpe, Kyle Eggers, Joel Eggers, and Justin Eggers.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

