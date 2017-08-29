John William McKee Jr., 75, of Hickory, died Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at Catawba Regional Hospice.

Born February 24, 1942, he was the son of the late John McKee and Daisy Skinner McKee. John William McKee was a member of the First Baptist Church.

A daughter, Stephanie McKee of Hickory; a son, John William McKee III; a sister, Carol Ann Moss of Clemmons; and a brother, George McKee of Cornelius survive him.

The family will have a receiving of friends 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., Saturday, September 2, 2017 at Jenkins Funeral Home.

