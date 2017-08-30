Aug. 30 fire under investigation

A fire involving a mobile home was reported on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, according to Alexander County Fire Marshal Russell Greene.

The blaze occurred about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in an uninhabited mobile home at 740 Fox Valley Court, off Barrett Mountain Road, southeast of Taylorsville.

Ellendale, Wittenburg, and Taylorsville/Central Alexander fire departments responded to the scene.

Greene stated that the mobile home was in the process of being moved. It did not have electrical service.

The owner of the land is Bryan White, and the mobile home is owned by James Speaks.

Estimated loss of the trailer plus its contents is approximately $10,000, said Greene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the Fire Marshal added.