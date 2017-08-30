LEGAL NOTICES

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Georgia Keller Rowe, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 30th day of November, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 29th day of August, 2017.

CHRISTINE FORTNER

3314 Robinette Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executrix

sep20-17p

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON REZONING CASE 17-2

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

The public will hereby take notice that the Alexander County Board of Commissioners has called a public hearing at 6:00pm on Monday, September 11th at the CVCC-Alexander Center Multi-Purpose Room 103 to consider Rezoning Case 17-2.

This rezoning request is for property owned by the heirs of Barry and Jeanne Stewart and is located 34 Mt. Wesley Church Rd. (tracts 1 and 2) The owner is requesting rezoning of this property from RA-20 (Residential Agricultural) to H-C (Highway Commercial).

A copy of the proposed rezoning is on file with the Planning Department at 6125 NC Hwy 16 South, Taylorsville. All interested parties are encouraged to attend and public comments are welcome.

Jon Pilkenton, Director of Planning and Development

sep6-17c

************

AMENDED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

14 SP 94

Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in a certain Deed of Trust made by Joseph N. James and Summer James (PRESENT RECORD OWNER(S): Joseph N James) to PRLAP, Inc., Trustee(s), dated the 30th day of November, 2007, and recorded in Book 515, Page 0673, in Alexander County Registry, North Carolina, default having been made in the payment of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Substitute Trustee Services, Inc. having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Alexander County, North Carolina and the holder of the note evidencing said indebtedness having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse Door in the City of Taylorsville, Alexander County, North Carolina, or the customary location designated for foreclosure sales, at 12:00 PM on September 15, 2017 and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following real estate situated in the County of Alexander, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

BEING all of Tract No. 1 containing 0.869 of an acre as the same is shown on plat recorded in Plat Book 8, Page 91 of the Alexander County Registry; reference to which is hereby made for greater certainty of description by metes and bounds. Together with improvements located thereon; said property being located at 35 Bat Hollow Lane, Taylorsville, North Carolina. FOR BACK TITLE reference is made to deed dated April 25, 2002 as conveyed by Dwight W. Kelley and wife, Rosalind C. Kelley to James David Bolick and wife, Patsy J. Rutledge as recorded in Book 433, Page 1952 of the Alexander County Registry.

Trustee may, in the Trustee’s sole discretion, delay the sale for up to one hour as provided in NCGS §45-21.23.

Should the property be purchased by a third party, that party must pay the excise tax, as well as the court costs of Forty-Five Cents ($0.45) per One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) required by NCGS §7A-308(a)(1).

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust/security agreement, or both, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either the Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale, and any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. Also, this property is being sold subject to all taxes, special assessments, and prior liens or encumbrances of record and any recorded releases. Said property is also being sold subject to applicable Federal and State laws.

A deposit of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Additional Notice for Residential Property with Less than 15 rental units, including Single-Family Residential Real Property

An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. § 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold.

Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may after receiving the notice of foreclosure sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days but not more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in this notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE SERVICES, INC.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE

c/o Hutchens Law Firm

P.O. Box 1028

4317 Ramsey Street

Fayetteville, North Carolina 28311

Phone No: (910) 864-3068

https://sales.hutchenslawfirm.com

Case No: 1138459 (FC.FAY)

sep6-17c

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Eleanor Virginia Suydam, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23rd day of November, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 17th day of August, 2017.

GAIL S. DRUCKENMILLER

238 Country Farm Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executrix

sep13-17p

************

CO-EXECUTORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the estate of Mary Barlowe Orren, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23rd day of November, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 17th day of August, 2017.

JAMES MAX BARLOWE

54 Summer Lane

Stony Point, NC 28678

DANNY RAY ORREN

212 York Road

Stony Point, NC 28678

executors

sep13-17p

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Vera Beach Lowe, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23rd day of November, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 16th day of August, 2017.

RUTH GAIL LOWE BUMGARNER

155 Chester White Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executrix

sep13-17p

************

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of Russell Reeves White, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 16th day of November, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 15th day of August, 2017.

BETTY MARTIN WHITE

P.O. Box 1141

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administratrix

sep6-17p

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Jay Clyde Fox, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 9th day of November, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 2nd day of August, 2017.

JANET FOX BARRIGER

654 Northwood Park

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

aug30-17p

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Helen Deal Sipe, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 9th day of November, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 4th day of August, 2017.

PENNELOPE SIPE COSTNER

2181 Bethel Church Rd.

Moravian Falls, NC 28654

executrix

aug30-17p

************

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of Amimarie Catherine Fletcher, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 9th day of November, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 7th day of August, 2017.

ANGELITA DANETTE BROWN

985 Lindsay Bebber Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administratrix

aug30-17p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

The undersigned having qualified as Executor in the Estate of ROBERT ERNEST TOWNSEND, late of Alexander County, hereby gives notice to persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 9th day of November, 2017, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 9th day of August, 2017.

KELLY LINN TOWNSEND

506 Players Ridge Rd

Hickory, NC 28601

OR

M. Elizabeth Williams

Attorney at Law

The Williams Law Firm, PLLC

PO Box 3739

Hickory, NC 28603

executor

aug30-17c