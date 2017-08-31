Jimmy Wayne Pennell, 60, of Taylorsville, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 31, 2017 at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

He was born on May 2, 1957, the son of Emilia Percic Pennell and the late Asa Pennell. Jimmy worked as a truck driver for Hickory Springs and was part of the brotherhood with Commscope Truck Drivers.

He was a member at Holy Trinity Catholic Church and loved everyone. Jimmy was a simple man who was known for calling everyone to check in. He loved mowing his yard.

Jimmy requested to be buried beside his father- in-law, Billy McAlpin, who was his best friend for 40 years. He especially loved his grandkids and spoiling them rotten. Jimmy was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, and friend, and will truly be missed.

Along with his father, he was preceded in death by two sons and his brother, Eddie Pennell.

In addition to his mother, those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 42 years, Debbie McAlpin Pennell; daughters, Danielle Pennell, Kimberly Teala Pennell (Mike), and Stacey Fagan (Levi); son, Tristen Pennell; grandchildren, Dakota Deal, Eamon McGuire, and Arden McGuire; sisters, Susan Mae and Vickie Heffner (Danny); along with a number of nieces, nephews, and special friends.

The family will receive friends on Monday, September 4, 2017, from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, and the funeral service will follow, at 3:00 p.m., with Father Byers officiating. Burial will follow at Taylorsville City Cemetery.

Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

