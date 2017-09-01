Local teams place among Top 3 at State 4-H Livestock event

Alexander County is strong in livestock production, ranking 13th in beef cattle and fifth in dairy. Many youth in Alexander County live on farms or have family members involved in livestock production. Recently, eight Alexander County 4-H’ers traveled to Raleigh to compete in the State Livestock Skillathon and Quiz Bowl Competitions, according to Allison Brown, Extension Agent, Livestock and Row Crops for Alexander County, NC Cooperative Extension.

During these competitions, youth answer questions about livestock production and identify equipment used in livestock production, breed identification, feed, and cuts of meat.

North Carolina Cooperative Extension – Alexander County 4-H had two Junior Teams participate and represented Alexander County well.

Placing third in the state were Alexander County 4-H Junior Team A members Garrett Brown, Clate Childers, Chloe Lawson, and Kade Payne. Clate Childers received individual honors placing fifth Overall High Individual. This team also placed third in the Livestock QuizBowl Competition.

Other Alexander County 4-H’ers competing were Trent Crouse, Lanie Crouse, Weston Brown, and Cora Childers.

For more information on 4-H Livestock Team, contact Allison Brown at the Alexander County office of NC Cooperative Extension, 828-632-4451, or visit:

http://alexander.ces.ncsu.edu.