Betty Joan Kerley Looper, 79, of Taylorsville, passed away on Saturday, September 2, 2017 at Valley Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

She was born to the late Lexo J. Kerley and Cecil Brown Kerley on August 22, 1938. Betty loved her grandchildren and centered her life on them.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by eight siblings.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 62 years, Kirt Looper; daughter, Donna Shultz and husband Jim; son, Bradley Looper and wife Lisa; grandchildren, Misty Shultz Mays and husband Jay Lee, and Kimberly Denny and husband Timmy; great-grandchildren, Harley Nichole Davidson and Brayden Lee Mays; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, September 5, 2017, at 11:00 o’clock a.m., in the Taylorsville City Cemetery, with Pastor William K. Hollar officiating.

In lieu of flowers, all memorials may be made to Hospice of Catawba County, 3975 Robinson Rd, Newton, NC 28658.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

