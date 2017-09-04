Kathleen “Kat” Crisp McLean, 83, of Bethlehem, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, September 4, 2017, at her home, surrounded by her family.

She was a faithful member of Grace Baptist Church, in Bethlehem, where she was loved and fondly called “Miss Kat”. She was a ray of sunshine to everyone that knew her.

Kat was born in Caldwell County on May 12, 1934, the daughter of Fred and Ava Lee Saunders Crisp.

She leaves behind her loving husband of 67 years, Frank Russell McLean. Kat was a stroke victim and, in the last 17 years, Frank was a devoted full time caregiver, tending to her every need. They were inseparable and a testimony of love, marriage, and commitment.

Kat’s hobby was gardening. She was in her “happy place” when sitting on the front porch viewing the fruits of her and Frank’s labor. Frank made sure that she continued having the flower gardens, despite her handicaps.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mavis Watson; and a son-in-law, Frank “Butch” Minyward.

Surviving are a daughter, Janet Minyard; a son, Randy McLean and wife Debbie; grandchildren, Scott Minyard and wife Mitzi, Amy Hallman and husband Wesley, Justin McLean and wife Jamie, and Dan Moretz and wife Jessica; and great-grandchildren, Emily Elder and husband Jacob, Savannah Minyard, Landon McLean, Nevaeh Potter, Madison Moutos and husband Demetrius, and Daniel, Ashlyn and Sarah Moretz.

The family wishes to thank Catawba Regional Hospice and caregivers, Katie Isenhour, Lisa Bumgarner, Shante’ Floyd, Carolyn Burgess, Deb Barringer, and Debbie Nonnenmacher.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 7, 2017, at Grace Baptist Church, in Bethlehem, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The Funeral Service will follow, at 3:00 p.m., with Rev. Phil Chapman and Rev. Michael Blevins officiating. Entombment will take place in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.