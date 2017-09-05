Fred Wayne Byers, 69, of Wilkesboro, passed away on Tuesday, September 5, 2017.

Fred was born on Wednesday, January 14, 1948 to Fred Smith Byers and Della Belle Miller Byers.

Fred is survived by a daughter, Amanda Lowe of Taylorsville; a brother, James Byers of Moravian Falls; and sisters, Mary Brown of North Wilkesboro, and Reba Blackburn of Wilkesboro.

The graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 7, 2017, at 11 a.m., in the Mount Lawn Cemetery, in North Wilkesboro. Rev. David Key will be officiating.

