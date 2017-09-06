HELP WANTED

************

FULL TIME, must have NCDL, modular home service person wanted; also interior trim out with some sheet rock experience wanted, shingle and vinyl siding installers needed, will train, also openings for weekend workers. Call 828-758-0694 between 10 am and 4 pm.

************

EXPERIENCED CNAI for case in Hiddenite/Taylorsville area. Mon through Friday 9 am to 5 pm, every other Sat. 9 am to 5 pm for a total of 40 – 45 hours per week. HomeCare Management Corporation 828-754-3665 or www.homecaremgmt.org.

************

JW CONSTRUCTION needs 3 dependable people. Call 828-632-8420.

************

Drivers: Great $$! Benefits incl, 401K! Home Every Week! Team Drivers~Run West Coast. Hardy Bros. Trucking~Siloam, NC – 800-525-5354.

************

EXPERIENCED Substitute CNAI to assist clients with ADLS and personal care in their homes for Caldwell, Burke, Alexander, Lincoln and McDowell counties. Excellent pay and travel reimbursement, must have valid NC Drivers License and be available Monday through Friday 7:00 am to 1:00 pm. Call HomeCare Management Corporation 828-754-3665 or www.homecaremgmt.org.