Patricia Karen Cooper, 59, of Davis Cove Road, Taylorsville, passed away Friday, September 8, 2017.

Mrs. Cooper was born February 16, 1958, in Jersey City, New Jersey, the daughter of the late Albert D. Ginolfi of Lake Hopatcong, New Jersey.

She had worked as Chief Financial Officer with Telecommunications Company, in New Jersey, and was also an entrepreneur, having started her own business. She was very proud to have been the first entrepreneur in residency at Lenoir Rhyne University. Patricia was of the Catholic faith, and was a member of St. Peters & Paul Catholic Church, in Great Meadows, New Jersey.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 40 years, Paul Cooper; a daughter, Carrie Schwinof and husband Bill of Phillipsburge, New Jersey; a son, P.J. Cooper and wife Robin of Chesterfield, New Jersey; and three grandchildren, Gianna Marie Schwinof, Teagan Bailey Cooper, and MeKenna Lynn Cooper.

The family will conduct a memorial service at 3 p.m., Wednesday, September 13, 2017, at Church of the Master United Church of Christ, 2230 29th Avenue Drive NE, Hickory, NC 28601. Rev. Dr. Donald P. Flick will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231.

