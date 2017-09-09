Gary Leon Icenhour, 70, of Taylorsville, passed away Saturday, September 9, 2017 at his residence.

Gary was born December 7, 1946 to the late Marlow Ray Icenhour and the late Lois Stallings Icenhour. He was a life-long member of Friendship Lutheran Church, in Taylorsville.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Sandra Currin Icenhour of the home; a brother, Vinson Icenhour of Taylorsville; and a sister, Marlene Hendren of Taylorsville.

A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, September 13, 2017, at 4:00 p.m., at Friendship Lutheran Church, in Taylorsville, with Pastors Greg and Carol Yeager officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 2:30-3:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Friendship Lutheran Church Building and Improvement Funds, 5300 Church Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences.