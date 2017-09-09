Tommy Ray Bruce, 72, of Statesville, passed away Saturday, September 9, 2017 at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

He was born March 30, 1945, in Iredell County, son of the late Thomas Ray Bruce and Dorothy “Dot” Childers Bruce. He was a retired truck driver. He was of the Bapstist faith and attended Berea Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Susan Bruce.

Loved ones left to cherish his memory are his fiancée, Judy Pisano of Statesville; a sister, Nancy Pearson (Raleigh Jay) of Taylorsville; aunt and uncle, Phyllis and Gaither Stikeleather of Taylorsville; a grandson, Tyler Ray Bruce of Sawmills; three cousins, Jeff, Steven and Gary Goodman, all of Taylorsville; along with many family members and friends whom he loved dearly.

A funeral service will be conducted at 3:00 p.m., Friday, September 15, 2017, at Chapman Funeral Home Chapel, 158 Stony Point School Road, Stony Point, with Dr. Sheridan E. Stanton officiating. Burial will follow in Stony Point Cemetery. The family will receive friends, from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., prior to the service.

