Glade William Stafford, 84, of Maplewood Lane, Taylorsville, passed away Sunday, September 10, 2017 at Frye Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Stafford was born September 17, 1932, in Alexander County, the son of the late Jasper Hall Stafford, Sr. and Virgie Starnes Stafford.

He was a US Navy veteran, who had served in the Korean Conflict, and was a member of Christian Fellowship Church.

He had worked as a warehouse manger for Foremost Athletic Apparel, having worked for 37 years. Glade was an avid golfer and really loved his home course at Brushy Mountain Golf Club. He also loved taking care of his yard and tending to his shrubs.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth Huffman, and a brother, Louie Stafford.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 61 years, Lula Stafford; three daughters, Cheryl Bedra and husband Mike of Sterling Heights, Michigan, Jody Stafford of Lenoir, and Kristin Burgess and husband Keith of Hudsonville, Michigan; a son, Eric Stafford of Grand Rapids, Michigan; six grandchildren, Lindsay Mucha and husband Steve, Danielle Shampine and husband Mark, Shane Bedra, David Headrick, Corey Teague, and Josh Teague; two great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Ruby Bryant of Taylorsville; three brothers, Hall “Bud” Stafford and wife Darlene of Taylorsville, Fred Stafford and wife Coleen of Hickory, and Hugh Stafford and wife Faye of Taylorsville; a special niece and nephew, Lori and Troy Mays of Taylorsville; and two special nephews, Craig Stafford of Tyrone, Georgia, and Jerry Eckard of Conover.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, September 12, 2017, at Christian Fellowship Church, with full military honors accorded by DAV Chapter 84 of Taylorsville. Pastor Scott Greene will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Christian Fellowship Church.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

