David Vance Barnette, 72, of Taylorsville, passed away, surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, September 14, 2017, at Davis Regional Medical Center, in Statesville.

He was born April 23, 1945, son of the late James Clay and Dora Clay Adams Barnette. David was an upholster for many years, and retired as a truck driver. David was a long time member of White Plains Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, James Tony and Kenneth Clay.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 42 years, Martha Moose Barnette; a stepson, Allen Williams; two sisters, Rennie Hines (Walter) and Bernice Fox (Flake), of Taylorsville; and many special nieces and nephews of the family that he loved dearly.

A funeral service will be conducted at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, September 16, 2017, at White Plains Baptist Church, with Rev. Tony Daniels and Rev. Dennis Barnette officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., prior to services.

Memorials may be sent to the building fund at White Plains Baptist Church at 2901 Hwy 90 E, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

