Patricia Turcott, 72, of Stony Point, formerly of Watertown, New York, passed away, surrounded by her loved ones, on September 14, 2017. Her smile, laugh, and loving heart will be missed dearly by all who knew her.

Born July 1, 1945 to Charles and Florence Belcher, she married the love of her life, Wendell Turcott, on December 28, 1981. Through their life’s journey, side by side, they succeeded in laying a foundation of love, family, and various business ventures. The most recent being, JW Home Sales.

Patricia was happiest spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family was everything to her.

Those left to cherish her memories include her loving husband, Wendell; her daughters, Tina Hanas, Jessica Compton, Penny Lamaine, April Johnson, and Debbie Turcott; daughter-in-law, Connie Layne; brothers, Richard Belcher and James Belcher; sister, Linda Mandigo; and her grandchildren, Michael Lane, Shannon Lee, Justin Whatley, Tiffinee Harvey, Samantha Johnson, Stacie Johnson, Fred “Paul” Woolen Jr, Joshua Woolen, James Kanady, Jared Lamaine, Caitlyn Lamaine, Jason Hubbard, and Heather Hubbard; her great-grandchildren, Avery, Andrew, Gunner, Nolan, Jude, McKenzie, Layne, Vincent, Temperance, Vaughn, Painter, Sunny, Zander, Aspen, and Jencie.

She was pre-deceased by both parents, Charles Belcher and Florence Blauvelt; her stepmother, Mabel K. Belcher; and sadly, her son, John Calvin Lane Jr.

A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, September 19, 2017, at 11:00 a.m., at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Ronald McDonald House in her name.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.