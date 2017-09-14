Yolanda Lackey Maddox, 34, of Powell Brickyard Rd., Lenoir, went home to be with her Lord and Savior unexpectedly on Thursday, September 14, 2017 at Frye Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Maddox was born December 31, 1982, in Alexander County, daughter of Linda Wayne Lackey of Taylorsville and the late William Lackey. She had worked as a hairdresser and was also a homemaker. She was of the Orthodox Hebrew faith.

In addition to her mother, those left to cherish her memory include, her husband, Allan Maddox of the home; a daughter, Amnestie Maddox of the home; five sons, Andrew, Ezra, Amaziah, Asher and Axton Maddox, all of the home; three brothers, William Christopher Lackey, Gregory Eugene Lackey, both of Taylorsville, and Ivan Keith Lackey of Gaffney, South Carolina.

The home-going service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, September 19, 2017 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Bishop Arthur Gray and Bishop R. C. Bryant will officiate. Burial will follow in the Mt. Nebo Unity Holy Church of God Cemetery, in Jonesville, at 4 p.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

