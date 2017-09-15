Ethel Jolley Logan, 86, of Hickory, passed away September 15, 2017, at Catawba Valley Living, in Claremont.

Born May 8, 1931, in Troutman, she was the daughter of the late Perry Lafayette Jolley and Leona Stafford Jolley of Taylorsville. She was a founding and active member of Lakeview Baptist Church for over 55 years, teaching and serving in many capacities. Ethel was a devoted wife, loving mother, loyal friend, and loved her church family. She believed in the power of prayer and participated in prayer groups for countless others.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ray Jolley; and sisters, Estelle Echerd, Cecil Crouch, and Ellen Elder; and a sister-in-law, Ruth Crawley.

Ethel is survived by her husband of 64 years, David Jackson Logan; sons, Gordon Logan, and Mark Logan and wife Maria; daughter, Krista Schuck and husband Timothy; grandchildren, Matthew Logan and wife Chastity, Grant and Jackson Logan, and Logan and Joshua Schuck; a sister-in-law, Helga Jolley; four nieces and seven nephews and their families.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 23, 2017, at Lakeview Baptist Church, with Pastor Jerry Hurley and Pastor Troy Grant officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. – 1:45 p.m., in the fellowship hall, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Lakeview Baptist Church, 4080 N. Center St., Hickory, NC 28601.

Pallbearers to honor Mrs. Logan will be her grandsons.

