Geneva Ann Fox Bowman, 79, of Taylorsville, passed away September 15, 2017 at her residence.

She was born November 26 1937, in Alexander County, daughter of the late David Lee Fox and Desola Teague Fox. She was retired from the furniture industry as a sewer. Geneva was a member at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Taylorsville.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thell Hayworth Bowman; a son, Terry Lee Bowman; a grandson, Truman Brent Bowman; four brothers, Oscar Lee, Ronda Odell, J.R. and Floyd Claude Fox; and two sisters, Rachel Maxine Mash Patterson and Betty Murieleen Fox Morgan.

Geneva is survived by her daughter, Susan Lynn Bowman Moose; a son, Charles Bradley Bowman; two granddaughters, Laura Lynn Moose and Emily Faye Bowman; four great-grandchildren, Xander Brent Lynn Welborn, Xaiya Welborn and Grayson Hunter Moose; and two sisters-in-law, Mildred Fox Barnes and Carrie Oxentine Fox.

A graveside service will be held at 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, September 20, 2017, at St. Luke Lutheran Church Cemetery, 1364 Church Road, Taylorsville. Pastor Andrew Miller will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Luke Lutheran Church.

Condolences may be e-mailed to the Bowman Family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.

Chapman Funeral Home is assisting the family of Geneva Ann Fox Bowman.