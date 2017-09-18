Rometta Falin Morgan Davis, 45, of Statesville, passed away on Monday, September 18, 2017.

She was born on Wednesday, May 10, 1972, in Elizabethton, Tennessee, daughter of Roy Rubin Daniel Morgan Sr. and the late Gertrude Kammauff Morgan.

In addition to her father, those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 24 years, John Davis; a son, Zachary Davis; a brother, Roy Morgan Jr.; and two sisters, Pamela DeHaven Benson and Margaret Morlan.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 22, 2017, at Alexander Funeral Service, from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m., in the funeral home chapel, with Rev. Gary Jennings officiating. Burial will take place at Hiddenite Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, all donations may be made to Palliative Care of Statesville, 2347 Simonton Rd, Statesville, NC 28625.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.