Stella “Marlene” Simms Moose, 85, of Taylorsville, passed away September 18, 2017, at Valley Nursing Center, after a lengthy illness.

She was born February 28, 1932, in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, daughter of the late Samuel Elijah Simms and Grace Beatrice Griffin Simms. She was a retired secretary. She was also of the Baptist faith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl S. Moose; and a son, Mike Moose.

She is survived by her son, Daniel Moose and wife Judy of Taylorsville; a sister, Shirley Blackerby and husband Pat of Rock Hill, South Carolina; three grandchildren, Bradley Lackey and wife Oksana, Justin Moose and wife Amanda, and Martin Moose and wife Vanessa; a great-grandchild, Milana Lackey; and many nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be conducted at Catawba Memorial Park. Rev. Sam Vallini will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Freedom Baptist Church Mission Fund, PO Box 249, Hiddenite, NC 28636.

