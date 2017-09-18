Virginia Ann Keller Duncan, 74, of Statesville, passed away September 18, 2017, at Gordon Hospice House, after a brief illness.

She was born September 15, 1943, in Caldwell County, daughter of the late Fred Thomas Keller and Rachel Alice Kiziah Keller. She was a retired supervisor in furniture manufacturing. She was also a member of Monticello Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marshall Dean Duncan; two infant children, Jeffrey Duncan and Misty Duncan; a granddaughter, Misty Williams; and a great-grandson, Ethan Williams.

She is survived by her daughter, Melody Ammerman and husband Tracy of Statesville; a brother, Donald Teague and wife Lori of Taylorsville; two sisters, Martha Fox of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Teresa Bowman and husband Steven of Huntersville; two grandchildren, Dalton Winters and Devan Winters of Statesville; and three great-grandchildren, Austin Williams and Pressley Williams, both of Hickory, and Tanner Winters of Statesville.

A memorial service will be conducted at 5:00 p.m., Thursday, September 21, 2017 at Monticello Baptist Church. Rev. Bobby Henderson will officiate. The family will receive friends from 4:00-5:00 p.m., prior to the service, at the church.

Chapman Funeral Home is assisting the family of Virginia Duncan.