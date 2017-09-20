Investigators Ask Public To Help Identify Men

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance identifying the suspects in these photographs. Sheriff’s Detectives would like to speak with the suspects in reference to numerous Breaking, Entering, and Larceny of Motor Vehicle crimes in the Bethlehem Community recently. The suspects were driving an older model white Ford Taurus and last seen in the Lenoir area. If you have any information on these suspects, please call the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office at 828-632-2911 or Alexander County Crime Stoppers at 828-632-8555. Detective Mark St. Clair is the Lead Detective on these cases.