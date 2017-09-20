************

LOT FOR SALE on 1st Avenue Drive SE. (Brookdale) .340 acres. Very close to town. Nice lot for a house in quiet and established area, $15,000. Call 443-822-8304. Leave message.

4.2 ACRES OF LAND in Bethlehem. Paved street, wooded land with creek at back of property, conveniently located 1.5 miles from local businesses. Asking only $36,000. Call 8 a.m – 8 p.m. only, 828-495-8605.

ONE ACRE OF Beautiful Land in the Sugar Loaf area of Taylorsville. This land is in a quiet neighborhood on a Cul-de-sac. Asking $11,000 negotiable. Call 828-303-0788.