Alexander JVs cruise to 17th straight win

Cougars wallop West Caldwell, 52-16

By D.N. PENNELL, Jr.

The Alexander Central JV Cougar Football Team scored the game’s first 45 points and rolled to a 52-18 win over the West Caldwell Warriors in the NWC opener for each team on Thursday night, September 21, in Taylorsville.

The Cougars piled up 310 yards of offense on just 29 total plays as they moved to 4-0 on the 2017 season. The win upped the program’s consecutive win streak to 17 games.

ACHS (4-0, 1-0) led 38-0 at the half and 45-0 midway through the third before West Caldwell got on the scoreboard to avoid be blanked.

Dayente Calhoun ran for 118 yards on 11 carries to lead the Alexander offense. Calhoun reached the Cougar Stadium end zone three times on TD runs. Daniel Morgan added two scoring runs and 66 yards on the ground, while Jai Kwaun Tilley (61 yards) and Colston Yount (57 yards) added one score each.

Yount, Calhoun, Easton Rhoney, and Will Elder scored on two-point conversion plays, while Sean Boles kicked a pair of extra points.

On defense, ACHS limited West Caldwell to just 17 yards in the first half. The Warriors finished with 151 yards overall. Jai Kwaun Tilley led the team with seven total tackles, while Ethan Robinette chipped in with six total stops. Colston Yount and Zach Hatton tallied five tackles apiece.

The young Cougars head to Boone for a key NWC game versus Watauga High School on Thursday, September 28, at 6:30 pm.