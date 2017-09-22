Ray Wilson Sipe, 94, of Taylorsville, went to his heavenly home on Friday, September 22, 2017, at his residence, with his family by his side.

He was born on November 1, 1922, in Taylorsville, the son of the late Lawrence and Carsie Sipe.

Ray loved the Lord and was a faithful member of St. Luke Lutheran Church. He loved his church family and had served many terms on the Church Council, and many years served as Communion Custodian and Church Treasurer.

Ray honorably served our country in the US Army during WWII, and was awarded a purple heart. He was also a founding member, along with his brothers, of Sipe Lumber Company.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Earl Sipe (Coy) and Carl Sipe (Dessie); three sisters, Pearl Sipe, Ida Sipe Jolly (David-“Scat”), and Marie Sipe Teague (Robert); a granddaughter, Kayla Anne Hefner; and a daughter-in-law, Janet Lail Sipe.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 72 years, Marie Little Sipe; children, Vickie Sipe Hefner (Hal), Jan Sipe Jolly (Gail), and Tony Ray Sipe (Stacy); grandchildren, Kim Hefner Ferguson (Scott), Chad Hefner and special friend Kelly Hall, Will Sipe (Mikhayla), and Emily Sipe; step-grandchildren, Matthew Carrigan and Zoe Helton; great-grandchildren, Ryan Rector (Kelly), Phillip Ferguson, Landon Ferguson (Meredith), Garrett Ferguson, Hayden Hefner, and Bentley Sipe and special friend Kaylee Hall; great-great-granddaughters (five generations), Bailyn Rector, Cambree Rector, and due in January 2018, Hallie Ferguson; 31 nieces and nephews; plus a large number of great and great-great-nieces and nephews; as well as many friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 23, 2017, from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Alexander Funeral Service. Service will be held on Sunday, September 24, 2017, at 3:00 p.m., at St. Luke Lutheran Church, with Pastor Andrew Miller officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Military rites will be provided by DAV Chapter 84, of Taylorsville, and Chapter 6, of Hudson.

Memorials may be sent to St. Luke Lutheran Church at 1364 Church Rd, Taylorsville, NC 28681; and to Catawba Regional Hospice at 3975 Robinson Rd, Newton, NC 28658.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.