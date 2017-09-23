Cougars power past West Caldwell in NWC opener

Godfrey, Weiss Combo leads ACHS to 59-35 win

By D.N. PENNELL, Jr.

The Alexander Central Varsity Cougar Football Team opened the 2017 NW 3A/4A Conference Schedule with a resounding 59-35 win over the West Caldwell Warriors on Friday night, September 22, in Gamewell.

Bryson Godfrey (229 yards) and Devon Weiss (171 yards) combined for over 400 rushing yards and six touchdowns as Alexander opened conference play with a win for the first time since 2012.

The win upped the team’s record to 5-0, the best start since the 2009 Cougars opened the year with a 10-0 streak.

Alexander piled up 564 yards on the night, with 498 yards coming on the ground. Godfrey, who missed the last two-plus games with an ankle injury, returned to the lineup and ran the ball 17 times for 229 yards and three touchdowns. Weiss, who battled illness all week, also ran 17 times, finishing with 181 yards and three scores.

Tevin Clark and Gunnar Anderson added one rushing TD each, while Anderson completed five of six pass attempts for 75 yards.

Alexander converted five of seven two-point conversion attempts in the game for 10 crucial points. Anderson ran for three of the team’s two-point plays and passed to Lucas Walker for another.

On defense, junior linebacker Jordan Brown continued his recent run of physical play with a team-high 10 tackles, including a quarterback sack. Isaac Chapman added seven tackles, including a team-high three tackles for loss.

The ACHS win sets up a battle of unbeaten teams next Friday, September 29, when Watauga (5-0) visits Cougar Stadium for a 7:30 pm kickoff. The Pioneers manhandled South Caldwell 34-0 in their NWC opener Friday night in Boone.

See the Wednesday, September 27 edition of The Taylorsville Times for more game details, coach’s comments, and a preview of next week’s game against Watauga.