Glenda Stikeleather Kerley, 65, of Taylorsville, passed away on September 24, 2017 at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

Glenda was born May 24, 1952, in Iredell County, daughter of the late Glenn Adam and Margaret Little Stikeleather. Before retirement, she was employed as a ward secretary at Davis Hospital. Glenda was a member of Liledoun Baptist Church, in Taylorsville.

Glenda is survived by her son, Johnny Baker of the home; her brother, Lynn Stikeleather and wife Tanya of Taylorsville; and nephew, Steven Craig Stikeleather and fiancée Laura Rhyne Fredell.

The funeral service will be at 4:00 p.m., September 27, 2017, at Liledoun Baptist Church, 2628 Liledoun Road, Taylorsville. Pastor James Lockee and Rev. Josh Byrd will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September, 25 2017, from 6-7:30 p.m., at Liledoun Baptist Church. Prior to services, the family will be gathered at the home of Lynn Stikeleather.

Condolences may be e-mailed to the Kerley Family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.

Chapman Funeral Home is assisting the family of Glenda Stikeleather Kerley.