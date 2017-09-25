September 28, 2017

Nicole Roberts

Nicole Roberts, 43, of Statesville, passed away Monday, September 25, 2017.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Adams Funeral Home.

  1. Nathan Kirkland on September 27, 2017 at 8:28 pm

    Mrs. Nicole was a really nice lady and all she wanted was for people to be happy. I am friends with her son and i can remember how all she cared abot was others before herself.

