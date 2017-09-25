Nicole Roberts
Nicole Roberts, 43, of Statesville, passed away Monday, September 25, 2017.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Adams Funeral Home.
Mrs. Nicole was a really nice lady and all she wanted was for people to be happy. I am friends with her son and i can remember how all she cared abot was others before herself.