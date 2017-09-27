LEGAL NOTICES

************

AMENDED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE AND NOTICE OF DISPOSITION OF COLLATERAL

NORTH CAROLINA

IREDELL COUNTY

ALEXANDER COUNTY

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

BEFORE THE CLERK OF COURT

FILE NO.: 17 SP 0158

FILE NO.: 17 SP 49

IN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE OF THE DEED OF TRUST OF JAMES RAY SUMMERS and wife, JANE K. SUMMERS, Mortgagors, to LANCE A. SELLERS, Trustee; WESLEY L. DEATON, Substitute Trustee, BY INSTRUMENTS recorded in (1) BOOK 2470, PAGE 213 (Iredell County) (2) BOOK 596, PAGE 1109 (Alexander County)

PEOPLES BANK, Mortgagee.

(1) Dated March 28, 2000, recorded in Book 1192, at Page 175 (Iredell County) Securing the original amount of $304,000.00

(2) Dated March 28, 2000, recorded in Book 408, at Page 2260 (Alexander County) Securing the original amount of $304,000.00

TO: JAMES RAY SUMMERS and JANE K. SUMMERS, DEBTORS

NOTICE: This Notice of Sale and Notice of Disposition of Collateral notifies the debtors and the public of a sale of real property and a disposition of personal property collateral at said sale of real property, at the time and date specified below.

Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by James Ray Summers and Jane K. Summers, described above, in the Iredell County Public Registry; default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness thereby secured and the said Deed of Trust being by the terms thereof subject to foreclosure; and the holder of the indebtedness thereby secured having demanded a foreclosure thereof for the purpose of satisfying said indebtedness; and under and by virtue of an order entered in the within entitled and numbered action by the Clerk of Superior Court of Iredell County, North Carolina on the 4th day of May, 2017, the undersigned Trustee will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the Courthouse door in Statesville , North Carolina at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday the 12th day of October, 2017, the land conveyed in said Deed of Trust, the same lying and being in Iredell County, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

TRACT I: BEING LOCATED IN THE SHARPESBURG TOWNSHIP OF IREDELL COUNTY AND THE GWALTNEY’S TOWNSHIP OF ALEXANDER COUNTY AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING at a rebar in the Southeastern corner of the lands of James R. Summers (Deed Book 362, Page 52, Alexander County Registry), and running thence with the eastern line of James R. Summers, North 03-58-07 East 185.04 feet to a rebar; thence South 88-19-36 East 242.88 feet to a pipe (this pipe is situated approximately on the Alexander County and Iredell County line); thence South 84-24-37 East 33.36 feet to a rebar set, a new Northwestern corner of Baxter. Millsaps, Jr. (Deed Book 635, Page 169, Iredell County Registry); thence with a new line of Millsaps, South 02-12-17 West 490.25 feet to a rebar set; thence continuing with a new line of Millsaps, North 84-40-02 West 291.36 feet to a rebar set in the Eastern line of Ruth J. Smith (Deed Book 178, Page 721, Alexander County Registry); thence with the Eastern line of Ruth J. Smith, North 04-00-00 East 289.26 feet to a rebar in the Southeastern corner of James R. Summers, the point and place of BEGINNING, containing 3.1458 acres, more or less, with this description taken from a survey by Marty S. Cline, NCRLS L-3361, dated November 27,1997.

Also conveyed herewith is a non-exclusive right-of-way and easement for ingress and egress over and upon a strip of land leading from S.R. 1474 (Branton Farm Lane) to the above described property, and being more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING at a P.K. Nail in the centerline of S.R. 1474, the Eastern line of Ruth J. Smith (Deed Book 178, Page 721, Alexander County Registry), and running thence with the line of Ruth J. Smith, North 18-13-43 East 242.10 feet to a rebar; thence continuing with the line of Ruth J. Smith, North 04-00-00 East 269.62 feet to a rebar in the Southwestern corner of the above described tract of land; thence with the Southern line of the above tract, South 84-40-02 East 30.01 feet to a point; thence with a new line of Baxter L. Millsaps, Jr. the following two courses and distances: (1) South 04-00-00 West 272.67 fee to a point; and (2) South 18-13-43 West 226.06 feet to a point in the centerline of S.R.1474; thence with the centerline of S.R. 1474, South 74-49-36 West 35.94 feet to a P.K. Nail, the point and place of BEGINNING.

THIS PROPERTY HAS THE ADDRESS OF: 118 Branton Farm Road, Stony Point, North Carolina 28678.

As well as all personal property and fixtures located therein, as described in UCC File Number 001449150 with the North Carolina Secretary of State, to be sold at one time as real estate pursuant to N.C.G.S. §25-9-604. There is no warranty relating to title, possession, quiet enjoyment, or the like in this disposition of personal property.

This sale is made subject to any excise or transfer taxes, all outstanding and unpaid Iredell County and any city or town ad valorem property taxes as well as any and all other prior liens, defects and encumbrances involving said property, as well as a Clerk’s fee of $.45 per $100 on the purchase price.

Notice is further hereby given that the successful bidder will be required to make a cash deposit not to exceed the greater of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00).

Notice is further hereby given that the sale will be conducted pursuant to and subject to all of the provisions of Chapter 45, as amended, of the General Statutes of North Carolina.

Notice is given that an order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. §45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the Clerk of Superior Court of the County in which the property is sold.

Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon the termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

The debtors of the above-referenced loan are entitled to an accounting of the unpaid indebtedness with no charge for the first request and a charge of $25.00 for any subsequent request. The debtors may request an accounting by calling Phillip Hunt at Peoples Bank at 828-464-5620.

This the 11th day of September, 2017.

Wesley L. Deaton

Substitute Trustee

P.O. Box 2459

Denver, NC 28037

(704) 489-2491

oct4-17c

************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

17 SP 82

Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in a certain Deed of Trust made by Joaine McKeel (PRESENT RECORD OWNER(S): Joaine Christine McKeel) to Joan H. Anderson, Trustee(s), dated the 6th day of September, 2001, and recorded in Book 424, Page 2336, in Alexander County Registry, North Carolina, default having been made in the payment of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Substitute Trustee Services, Inc. having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Alexander County, North Carolina and the holder of the note evidencing said indebtedness having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse Door in the City of Taylorsville, Alexander County, North Carolina, or the customary location designated for foreclosure sales, at 12:00 PM on October 13, 2017 and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following real estate situated in the County of Alexander, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING on an existing iron pin being a 1 inch pipe, said 1 inch pipe being the Northwestern corner of the property of Tim and Linda Tarleton as the same is shown by deed recorded in Book 313, Page 61 of the Alexander County Registry; said 1 inch pipe also being the Northeastern corner of the property of Wayne Lee Cothran as the same is shown by deed recorded in Book 278 Page 922 of the Alexander County Registry; thence with the Southern right-of-way margin of S.R. 1510 South 77 deg 34′ 31″ East 100.05 feet to an existing 1 inch pipe; thence with the common boundary line of Marcele Dessert as the property of Dessert is shown by deed recorded in book 290 Page 955 of the Alexander County Registry, South 16 deg 55′ 19″ West 174.72 feet to a 3 4 inch existing angle iron; thence with the common boundary line of Jack Stokes, Sr. as the property of Stokes is shown by deed recorded in Book 344, Page 385 of the Alexander County Registry, North 76 deg 09′ 00″ West 99.60 feet to a 1 inch existing pipe; thence North 16 deg 49′ 35″ East 172.18 feet to an existing 1 inch pipe, the point and place of BEGINNING, containing .397 acres, more or less, according to survey of Carl D. Bunton, Registered Land Surveyor for Vickie B. Little, dated August 3, 1993. Together with improvements located thereon; said property being located at 944 Sharpe Lane, Hiddenite, North Carolina. THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE SUBJECT to these restrictive covenants as recorded in Book 164 Page 275 of the Alexander County Registry to which reference is hereby made for a greater certainty of detail.FOR BACK TITLE reference is made to deed recorded in Book 396, Page 0926 of the Alexander County Registry.

Trustee may, in the Trustee’s sole discretion, delay the sale for up to one hour as provided in NCGS §45-21.23.

Should the property be purchased by a third party, that party must pay the excise tax, as well as the court costs of Forty-Five Cents ($0.45) per One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) required by NCGS §7A-308(a)(1).

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust/security agreement, or both, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either the Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale, and any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. Also, this property is being sold subject to all taxes, special assessments, and prior liens or encumbrances of record and any recorded releases. Said property is also being sold subject to applicable Federal and State laws.

A deposit of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Additional Notice for Residential Property with Less than 15 rental units, including Single-Family Residential Real Property

An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. § 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold.

Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may after receiving the notice of foreclosure sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days but not more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in this notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE SERVICES, INC.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE

c/o Hutchens Law Firm

P.O. Box 1028

4317 Ramsey Street

Fayetteville, NC 28311

Phone No: (910) 864-3068

https://sales.hutchenslawfirm.com

Case No: 1219558 (FC.FAY)

oct4-17c

************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

17 SP 81

Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in a certain Deed of Trust made by Christopher Alexander Pennington to Allan B. Polunsky, Trustee(s), dated the 11th day of August, 2016, and recorded in Book 592, Page 1396, in Alexander County Registry, North Carolina, default having been made in the payment of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Substitute Trustee Services, Inc. having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Alexander County, North Carolina and the holder of the note evidencing said indebtedness having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse Door in the City of Taylorsville, Alexander County, North Carolina, or the customary location designated for foreclosure sales, at 12:00 PM on October 13, 2017 and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following real estate situated in the County of Alexander, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

Being all of Lots Numbers 160 through 167, in Block “D”, of the Greenlea North Subdivision as shown on plat recorded in Plat Book 3 at Page 32 of the Alexander County Registry. Together with improvements located thereon; said property being located at 506 Bowman Court, Taylorsville, North Carolina.Title to the property hereinabove described is subject to the following Restrictions; Restrictive Covenants recorded in Book 237 at Page 76, Alexander County Registry, and all street and utility easements and right of way of record.

Trustee may, in the Trustee’s sole discretion, delay the sale for up to one hour as provided in NCGS §45-21.23.

Should the property be purchased by a third party, that party must pay the excise tax, as well as the court costs of Forty-Five Cents ($0.45) per One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) required by NCGS §7A-308(a)(1).

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust/security agreement, or both, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either the Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale, and any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. Also, this property is being sold subject to all taxes, special assessments, and prior liens or encumbrances of record and any recorded releases. Said property is also being sold subject to applicable Federal and State laws.

A deposit of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Additional Notice for Residential Property with Less than 15 rental units, including Single-Family Residential Real Property

An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. § 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold.

Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may after receiving the notice of foreclosure sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days but not more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in this notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE SERVICES, INC.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE

c/o Hutchens Law Firm

P.O. Box 1028

4317 Ramsey Street

Fayetteville, NC 28311

Phone No: (910) 864-3068

https://sales.hutchenslawfirm.com

Case No: 1218132 (FC.FAY)

oct4-17c

************

NOTICE OF SALE

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE OF NORTH CAROLINA

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

ALEXANDER COUNTY

17SP69

IN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE OF A DEED OF TRUST EXECUTED BY TONY W. STEVENS AND RUBY F. STEVENS DATED MAY 9, 2007 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 508 AT PAGE 516 IN THE ALEXANDER COUNTY PUBLIC REGISTRY, NORTH CAROLINA

Under and by virtue of the power and authority contained in the above-referenced deed of trust and because of default in the payment of the secured indebtedness and failure to perform the stipulation and agreements therein contained and, pursuant to demand of the owner and holder of the secured debt, the undersigned substitute trustee will expose for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the usual place of sale at the county courthouse of said county at 10:00AM on October 13, 2017 the following described real estate and any other improvements which may be situated thereon, in Alexander County, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

THE LAND REFERRED TO IN THIS EXHIBIT IS LOCATED IN THE COUNTY OF ALEXANDER AND THE STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA IN DEED BOOK 330 AT PAGE 575 AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:ALL THAT CERTAIN LOT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATED IN THE CITY OF WITTENBURG TOWNSHIP, ALEXANDER COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:BEING ALL OF LOTS NOS. 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, AND 28 OF BLOCK “B” OF THE BETHLEHEM HEIGHTS SUBDIVISION AS SHOWN ON THAT CERTAIN MAP PREPARED BY HOKE S. HEAVNER, REGISTERED SURVEYOR, SAID MAP BEING RECORDED IN THE ALEXANDER COUNTY REGISTRY IN MAP BOOK 2 AT PAGE 36.FOR REFERENCE TO CHAIN OF TITLE, SEE DEEDS RECORDED IN BOOK 306 AT PAGE 812, BOOK 66 AT PAGE 427, AND BOOK 186 AT PAGE 864, ALEXANDER COUNTY REGISTRY.

And Being more commonly known as: 10 N Duncan Hill Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681

The record owner(s) of the property, as reflected on the records of the Register of Deeds, is/are The Heirs of Ruby F Stevens.

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. This sale is made subject to all prior liens and encumbrances, and unpaid taxes and assessments including but not limited to any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. A deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale. This sale will be held open ten days for upset bids as required by law. Following the expiration of the statutory upset period, all remaining amounts are IMMEDIATELY DUE AND OWING. Failure to remit funds in a timely manner will result in a Declaration of Default and any deposit will be frozen pending the outcome of any re-sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, the Substitute Trustee or the attorney of any of the foregoing.

SPECIAL NOTICE FOR LEASEHOLD TENANTS: If you are a tenant residing in the property, be advised that an Order for Possession of the property may be issued in favor of the purchaser. Also, if your lease began or was renewed on or after October 1, 2007, be advised that you may terminate the rental agreement upon written notice to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time notice of termination is provided. You may be liable for rent due under the agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

The date of this Notice is September 22, 2017.

Grady I. Ingle or Elizabeth B. Ells

Substitute Trustee

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107

http://shapiroattorneys.com/nc/

16-088222

oct4-17c

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON REZONING CASE 17-3

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

The public will hereby take notice that the Alexander County/Taylorsville Planning and Zoning Commission has called a public hearing at 7:00 pm on Thursday, October 5, 2017, at the CVCC-Alexander Center Multi-Purpose Room 103 to consider Rezoning Case 17-3.

This rezoning request is for property owned by BMGC, LLC (Baxter Hayes) specifically Parcel ID#s 0006949 and 0006948. The owner is requesting rezoning of this property from C-R (Commercial-Recreational) and R-20 (Single-Family Residential) to RA-20 (Residential Agricultural). It is the owner’s intent to develop a portion of the property for residential use.

A copy of the proposed rezoning is on file with the Planning Department at 6125 NC Hwy. 16 South, Taylorsville. All interested parties are encouraged to attend and public comments are welcome.

Jon Pilkenton

Director of Planning and Development

oct4-17c

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Tonya Michelle Gwaltney, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy Attorney at Law, having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Dorothy Frye Gwaltney, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against said estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, or before the 20th day of December, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Any persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate settlement.

This the 12th day of September, 2017.

TONYA MICHELLE GWALTNEY

c/o CARYN LEE BRZYKCY, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

P.O. Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

828-632-4264

administrator

oct11-176c

************

NOTICE OF JUVENILE PETITION

In the General Court of Justice

District Court Division

17 JA 33

State of North Carolina

Alexander County

In the Matter of: Daniel Greer, Minor Child

To: Tabitha Coffey, Respondent Mother of Daniel Adam Monroe Greer, a male child born 8/22/17; Charles Coffey, Legal Father of the afore-said child; and Raul Hurtado, Putative Father of the afore-said child:

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a Petition to adjudicate the above-listed minor child has been filed in Alexander County with the Clerk of Superior Court for Alexander County. The nature of the relief sought is to adjudicate the minor child a neglected child. You are directed to file a written answer to said petition within forty (40) days after the date stated below. Upon your failure to answer or otherwise respond to this notice, a hearing will be conducted in Alexander County District Court on the petition and relief specified above will be sought.

This the 20th day of September, 2017.

Thomas R. Young

604 7th St. SW

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Tel: (828)632-1080

N.C. Bar No.: 22398

Attorney for Petitioner

Alexander County DSS

oct4-17c

*************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Lula Mae Hammer, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 6th day of December, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 1st day of September, 2017.

MARTHA HAMMER AIKMAN

1260 Ficus Drive

Myrtle Beach, SC 29579

executrix

sep27-17p