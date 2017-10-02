Grady William Adams, 88, of Hiddenite, passed away Monday, October 2, 2017 at his residence.

Grady was born, October 22, 1928, in Alexander County, son of the late Harvey Charles Adams and Florence Josephine Mayberry Adams.

Before retirement, Grady was employed as a tobacco farmer and frame builder in the furniture industry. Grady was a member of Fairview Baptist Church, in Hiddenite.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Alma Jeanette Pennell Adams; four brothers, Ruben, Allie, Paul and Jerry Adams; and three sisters, Christine A. Harris, Lois A. Sharpe, and Nellie A. Gilland.

Those left to cherish his memory are two daughters, Janice A. Cockrell (Carroll) of Stony Point, and Tammy A. Rushing (Tom) of Hiddenite; a son, Dale Adams (Sharon) of Hiddenite; three sisters, Patty A. Payne (Roger), Nancy Watson, and Josephine Millsaps (Tom); five grandchildren, Kylie Hamby (Todd), Adam Cockrell (Hannah Schaffer), Heather Clanton, Leah Arnold (Kenny), and Lyndon Rushing; and six great-grandchildren, Kyla and Ava Hamby, Laina Arnold, Chandler Arnold, and Malik and Tykese Flowers.

Funeral services will be conducted at 4:00 p.m., Thursday, October 5, 2017, at Fairview Baptist Church, 41 Center Church Road, Hiddenite. Pastor Durant Barr and Rev. Tony E. Bunton will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2-3:30 p.m., prior to the service, at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Hospice and Home Care-Alexander, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681; or to The Gideons International, PO Box 517, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be e-mailed to the Grady Adams Family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.

