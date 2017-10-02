Lucy Page Wagner passed away quietly on Monday morning, October 2, 2017, at Hospice in Lenoir, at the age of 86.

She was born October 11, 1930, in Panama City, Florida, daughter of John D. Page and Julia Bowers Page. She graduated from high school in Andrews, and from Woman’s College in Greensboro, in 1952, and received her Masters in Library Science from Appalachian later.

She taught school for nine years and finished her school years as a librarian/media specialist serving Hudson schools, Hickory schools and East Harper, in Lenoir.

She was very active in her community and her church and loved to travel. She served on several mission trips, both in the U.S. and abroad. She traveled in most of the states and many countries overseas.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Julia Page Dolley.

Left to cherish her memories include her husband of 64 years, Carl B. Wagner; sons, Carl Benjamin Wagner Jr. and David T. Wagner [Susan]; a grandson, John David Wagner; a granddaughter, Lauren Wagner Carnes [Andrew]; and a great-granddaughter, Emma Carnes.

A celebration of Lucy’s life will be held at the Hudson United Methodist Church, at 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, October 4 officiated by Rev. Holly Cobb Adams. The family will receive friends in the church sanctuary from 1:00 p.m. to 2:15 p.m., before the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Hudson United Methodist Church at 383 Main Street, Hudson, NC 28638.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralservice.com.

Evans Funeral Service and Crematory of Lenoir is serving the Wagner Family.