Police ask for public’s help to identify suspects in Verizon store break-in
The Taylorsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who broke into the Verizon store in Taylorsville during the early morning hours of Thursday, September 28, 2017.
The suspects smashed the front glass door at the store on West Main Avenue, entered the business, and took Apple iPhones and an Apple iPad.
Any information regarding this case is appreciated and anyone with identifying information that leads to the arrest of those responsible may be eligible for a reward through CrimeStoppers. If you have any information, please contact Det. Sgt. Lisa Johnson at (828) 632-2218 or if you would prefer to remain anonymous you can call Alexander County Crime Stoppers at (828) 635-8555.
Click here to view the Verizon store security video