Linda Wilson Warren, 69, of Miranda Drive, Taylorsville, passed away Tuesday, October 3, 2017 at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

Mrs. Warren was born September 16, 1948, in Watauga County, the daughter of the late Jacob Hugh Wilson and Bess Moody Wilson.

She had worked in the hosiery mill for over 30 years and was a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church.

She loved to bake and working in her garden. Linda loved flowers and taking care of family and friends alike.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Allen Warren; an infant son, Robert Allen Warren; a brother, John Wilson; and two sisters, Karen Wilson and Ruby Wilson Little.

Those left to cherish her memory include a daughter, Lisa Cagle and husband Gary of Taylorsville; a son, Shannon Warren and wife Chastity of Taylorsville; a grandson, Jacob Walker of Taylorsville; a granddaughter, Emilee Warren of Taylorsville; five sisters, Sarah Teague and husband Howard, Mary Walker, Barbara Wilson, Darlene Wilson, and Melissa Edwards, all of Taylorsville; and two brothers, Russell Wilson and wife Edith, and Charles Wilson and wife Vicky, all of Taylorsville.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, October 6, 2017 at Poplar Springs Baptist Church. Rev. Allen Fox and Rev. Rick Safriet will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, October 5, 2017 at Adams Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to: Alexander County Hospice, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

