Clyde Eugene (Gene) Hensley, of Bethlehem, passed away Wednesday, October 4, 2017 at his residence.

The memorial service will be held at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, October 14, 2017 with a reception following in Ferebee Hall. The full obituary will follow.

Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Clyde Eugene (Gene) Hensley.