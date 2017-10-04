Robert “Bob” J. Connell, 94, of Taylorsville, took his final journey home to meet his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 4, 2017 at his residence.

He entered into life on September 29, 1923, the son of the late Charles and Mary Helms Connell. Before retirement, he worked in the furniture industry for many years.

He was a WWII veteran and honorably served our country in the US Army for seven years. Bob was a very active member at Union Grove Christian Church.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 30 years, Dorthey Loudermilt Connell of the home; children, Roger Connell of Landis, Shelle Alsip ,of Fernley, Nevada, and Robert Connell and David Connell, both of Hartsville, South Carolina; and step-children, Jimmy Bentley of Hickory, Danny Bentley of Claremont, Juanita Deal of Conover, and Sheila Bailey of Nebo.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 8, 2017, from 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., at Union Grove Christian Church, and the funeral service will follow, at 4:00 p.m., with Rev. Allen Lunsford officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Full military rites will be presented.

Memorials may be sent to Union Grove Christian Church at 1855 W Memorial Hwy, Union Grove, NC 28689; Iredell Hospice at 2347 Simonton Rd, Statesville, NC 28625; or Alexander Hospice at 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

