Fred L. Waite, Sr., 90, of Basin Creek Road, Taylorsville, passed away Friday, October 6, 2017 at Valley Nursing Center.

Mr. Waite was born August 3, 1927, in Syracuse, New York, the son of the late Earl Waite and Marguerite Aladia Carpenter Waite. He was a US Navy veteran. Fred had worked in construction, before retiring.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Blanche Waite; and two sons, Wayne “Waco” Waite and Leonard Waite.

Those left to cherish his memory include a son, Dale Waite and wife Valerie of Taylorsville; three grandchildren, Brittany Baker and husband Ryan of Taylorsville, Kristin Seegars and husband Juwaun of Charlotte, and Heather Vanerden and husband Steve of New York; and six great-grandchildren.

No formal services are planned.

