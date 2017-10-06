Juanita Walker, 81, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 6, 2017.

Born on August 26, 1936 in Iredell County, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Gladys Adams Levan. She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister. She was a member of Fairview Baptist Church, in Hiddenite. Juanita loved cooking, crafts, playing games, and getting together with her friends. She also enjoyed helping others in any way she could.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Fred E. Walker; step-mother, Reena Levan; brothers, Arthur Lee, Kenneth, Howard, Nelson, Cecil, Bobby and Thomas Levan; and a sister, Jennie Levan.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her two children, Robert (Rita) Walker and Robin (Dwayne) Dobson; grandchildren, Jamie and Lewis Walker, and Jacob and Jordan (Elizabeth) Dobson; a great-granddaughter, Eleanor Ann Jean Dobson; a sister, Thelma O’dell; a brother, Douglas (Mary) Levan; sisters-in-law, Frances Levan, Minnie Levan, Jane (Gene) Forsyth, and Louise Walker; a brother-in-law, Larry (Emily) Walker; a special friend, Bea Stevenson; and many loving family members and friends.

A celebration of life service will be held on Monday, October 9, 2017, at 4 p.m., at Fairview Baptist Church, 41 Center Church Rd, Hiddenite, NC 28636, with Pastor Durrant Barr officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2-3:30 p.m., prior to the service, at the church.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com.

Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Walker Family.