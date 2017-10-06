Norris Lee Allen, 66, of Olin, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 6, 2017, in Charlottesville, Virginia, while on the job at University Hospital. He was employed in the construction industry, as a heavy equipment operator, with Faulconer Construction Company.

Norris is survived by his wife, Irene Welborn Allen; a son, Roger Allen of Stony Point; two step-children, Randall and Marie Shumaker of Olin; a brother, Dan Allen (Ann) of Lexington; and two sisters, Judy A. Pardue (Don) of Harmony, and Margaret Welborn of Yadkinville.

Service of remembrance and family receiving will be at Chapman Funeral Home Chapel, 158 Stony Point School Road, Stony Point, on Thursday, October 12, 2017, from 5-6:30 p.m. Memorial service will begin at 6:30 p.m. with Rev. Jerry Gwaltney officiating.

Condolences may be e-mailed to the Allen Family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.