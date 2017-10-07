Bobby Gene “Whitie” Earp, 76, of Hiddenite, passed away Saturday, October 7, 2017 at his residence.

Mr. Earp was born August 27, 1941, in Alexander County, the son of the late Harvey Earp and Bonnie Pope Earp.

He had worked as a painter and was a member of Fairview Baptist Church. He loved rabbit hunting and listening to the dogs.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-mother, Rosie Earp; two brothers, John Earp and Jimmy Earp; and two step-brothers, Harles Southers and Roy Southers.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Mae Belle Earp; a daughter, Lou Cinda Barnes and husband Andy of Taylorsville; a son, Danny Lee Southers and wife Sundee of Newton; three grandchildren, Bradley Southers and friend Brianne, Brody Southers and wife Jenna, all of Newton, and Braden Southers and wife Callie of Conover; two great-grandchildren, Gavyn Southers and Madisyn Southers; two brothers, Red Earp and wife Irene of Taylorsville, and Thomas Earp of Marion; and a number of nieces, nephews, and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Thursday, October 12, 2017 at Fairview Baptist Church. The body will lie-in-state 30 minutes prior to the service. Rev. Durant Barr and Rev. Ruel Fox will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, October 11, 2017 at Adams Funeral Home.

Pallbearers include: Bradley Southers, Brody Southers, Braden Southers, Pete Legg, Logan Legg, and William Earp.

In addition to flowers, memorials may be made to: Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 41 Center Church Road, Hiddenite, NC 28636.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

