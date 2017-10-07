Cougars knock off Freedom for seventh win

ACHS knocks off Patriots, secures outright lead in NWC

By D.N. PENNELL, Jr.

The Alexander Central Varsity Cougar Football Team remained perfect on the season with an impressive 33-27 road win over the Freedom Patriots on Friday night, October 6, in Morganton.

Devon Weiss (181 yards) and Gunnar Anderson (133 yards) sparked a 394-yard rushing effort and scored two TDs each in the win. Anderson also hooked up with Kendall Flowers on a 30-yard TD pass on Alexander’s first possession of the game.

The Cougars (7-0, 3-0) limited Freedom’s (5-2, 2-1) explosive offense to just 82 yards on the ground and 303 total yards on the night. Jordan Brown led Alexander’s defense with 14 total tackles.

The Cougars return home on Friday night, October 13, for the 2017 Homecoming Game against the McDowell Titans at 7:30 pm in Cougar Stadium.

See more details on Friday’s win in the October 11 edition of The Taylorsville Times and see tons of action photos from the win online at www.teamhajer.com.