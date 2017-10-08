Bernice Inez Carrigan Southard, 83, of Taylorsville, passed away on Sunday, October 8, 2017 at Gordon Hospice House.

She was born on March 10, 1934, in Caldwell County, the daughter of the late John and Pauline Mecimore Carrigan. Before being a homemaker, Bernice had worked for Clayton Marcus for a number of years. She loved taking care of her family, and was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to all.

Bernice attended Freedom Baptist Church and loved to do puzzle books, card games, and going out to eat. She will greatly be missed, but will forever be in our hearts.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Shirley Hampton Southard; daughters, Patricia Ann Southard and Mary Lou Scott; a son, Richard Southard; a sister, Aileen Smithey Carrigan; and four infant siblings.

Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Ricky Southard (Diane) of Hiddenite, and Tommy Southard (Karen) of the home; nine grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Floyd Carrigan (Betty) of Port Saint Lucie, Florida; two nieces; and a nephew.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 10, 2017, from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., at Dudley Shoals Baptist Church, and the funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m., with Rev. Brent Collins officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be sent to Hospice of Iredell at 2347 Simonton Rd, Statesville, NC 28625.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.