Kendra G. Harrington, 34, of Taylorsville, surrounded by her loving Mother, Dad and family took the hand of her Lord and Savior, and stepped into heaven on October 10, 2017.

Kendra had traveled all over the United States in her employment as a traveling nurse and had seen some of the most beautiful sights, but she saw today the most beautiful face, and place she ever looked upon!!!

Arrangements for celebrating her life are incomplete and will be announced when made.

