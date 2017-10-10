Kendra Gail Harrington, 34, of Taylorsville, surrounded by her loving Mother, Dad and family, took the hand of her Lord and Savior and stepped into heaven on October 10, 2017.

Kendra was born, March 7, 1983, in Iredell County, daughter of Ken and Gail Harrington of Taylorsville. She was employed for six years in the ER at Catawba Regional Medical Center, and since as a “traveling ER nurse” and had administered to the sick all over the United States. Kendra graduated nursing school in 2005 from the CVCC School of Nursing. Kendra loved her work and traveling over the country.

Kendra is a member of Salem Lutheran Church, MS, Taylorsville. Kendra loved her family, life, her work, was very active and outgoing, and she loved Jesus! Kendra was a beautiful person within and without!

In addition to her parents, Ken and Gail, she is survived by her loving brother, Garrett Harrington who also resides in the family home. Grandmothers, special aunts and cousins, along with a multitude of friends also survive.

A celebration of Kendra’s life and worship service honoring Christ will be conducted at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, October 14, 2017, at Salem Lutheran Church, MS, 4005 NC-Hwy 16 North, Taylorsville. Pastor Ray Ohlendorf and Rev. Gavin Mize will officiate. The family will receive friends and celebrate in Salem Hall, from 12-2:15 p.m., prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to: Salem Lutheran Church Building Fund, 4005 NC-Hwy 16 N, Taylorsville, NC 28681; or Ovarian Cancer Research Fund Alliance, PO Box 32141, New York, NY 10087-2141.

Condolences may be e-mailed to the family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.