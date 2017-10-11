LEGAL NOTICES

************

NOTICE OF SALE

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE OF NORTH CAROLINA

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

ALEXANDER COUNTY

17SP41

IN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE OF A DEED OF TRUST EXECUTED BY DANIEL EVERETT FULLER AND FLORENCE ANDERSON FULLER DATED SEPTEMBER 26, 2008 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 524 AT PAGE 2075 IN THE ALEXANDER COUNTY PUBLIC REGISTRY, NORTH CAROLINA

Under and by virtue of the power and authority contained in the above-referenced deed of trust and because of default in the payment of the secured indebtedness and failure to perform the stipulation and agreements therein contained and, pursuant to demand of the owner and holder of the secured debt, the undersigned substitute trustee will expose for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the usual place of sale at the county courthouse of said county at 10:00AM on October 20, 2017 the following described real estate and any other improvements which may be situated thereon, in Alexander County, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

BEING LOT NO. 9 OF THE STAN-DE-LA VILLAGE, INC., SUBDIVISION AS PER PLAT RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK NUMBER 5, PAGE 31 IN THE OFFICE OF THE REGISTER OF DEEDS FOR ALEXANDER COUNTY, TO WHICH PLAT REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A GREATER CERTAINTY OF DESCRIPTION.SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIONS RECORDED IN BOOK 261, PAGE 999, ALEXANDER COUNTY REGISTRY.

And Being more commonly known as: 166 Stan de La Ln, Taylorsville, NC 28681

The record owner(s) of the property, as reflected on the records of the Register of Deeds, is/are Daniel Everett Fuller.

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. This sale is made subject to all prior liens and encumbrances, and unpaid taxes and assessments including but not limited to any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. A deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale. This sale will be held open ten days for upset bids as required by law. Following the expiration of the statutory upset period, all remaining amounts are IMMEDIATELY DUE AND OWING. Failure to remit funds in a timely manner will result in a Declaration of Default and any deposit will be frozen pending the outcome of any re-sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, the Substitute Trustee or the attorney of any of the foregoing.

SPECIAL NOTICE FOR LEASEHOLD TENANTS: If you are a tenant residing in the property, be advised that an Order for Possession of the property may be issued in favor of the purchaser. Also, if your lease began or was renewed on or after October 1, 2007, be advised that you may terminate the rental agreement upon written notice to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time notice of termination is provided. You may be liable for rent due under the agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

The date of this Notice is September 29, 2017.

Grady I. Ingle or Elizabeth B. Ells

Substitute Trustee

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107

http://shapiroattorneys.com/nc/

17-090242

oct18-17c

************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

17 SP 81

Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in a certain Deed of Trust made by Christopher Alexander Pennington to Allan B. Polunsky, Trustee(s), dated the 11th day of August, 2016, and recorded in Book 592, Page 1396, in Alexander County Registry, North Carolina, default having been made in the payment of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Substitute Trustee Services, Inc. having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Alexander County, North Carolina and the holder of the note evidencing said indebtedness having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse Door in the City of Taylorsville, Alexander County, North Carolina, or the customary location designated for foreclosure sales, at 12:00 PM on October 13, 2017 and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following real estate situated in the County of Alexander, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

Being all of Lots Numbers 160 through 167, in Block “D”, of the Greenlea North Subdivision as shown on plat recorded in Plat Book 3 at Page 32 of the Alexander County Registry. Together with improvements located thereon; said property being located at 506 Bowman Court, Taylorsville, North Carolina.Title to the property hereinabove described is subject to the following Restrictions; Restrictive Covenants recorded in Book 237 at Page 76, Alexander County Registry, and all street and utility easements and right of way of record.

Trustee may, in the Trustee’s sole discretion, delay the sale for up to one hour as provided in NCGS §45-21.23.

Should the property be purchased by a third party, that party must pay the excise tax, as well as the court costs of Forty-Five Cents ($0.45) per One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) required by NCGS §7A-308(a)(1).

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust/security agreement, or both, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either the Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale, and any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. Also, this property is being sold subject to all taxes, special assessments, and prior liens or encumbrances of record and any recorded releases. Said property is also being sold subject to applicable Federal and State laws.

A deposit of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Additional Notice for Residential Property with Less than 15 rental units, including Single-Family Residential Real Property

An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. § 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold.

Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may after receiving the notice of foreclosure sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days but not more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in this notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE SERVICES, INC.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE

c/o Hutchens Law Firm

P.O. Box 1028

4317 Ramsey Street

Fayetteville, NC 28311

Phone No: (910) 864-3068

https://sales.hutchenslawfirm.com

Case No: 1218132 (FC.FAY)

oct11-17c

************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY THIS ACTION BROUGHT PURSUANT TO THE POWER AND AUTHORITY contained within that certain Deed of Trust executed and delivered by Floyd Oxendine and Pamela M. Oxendine dated June 22, 2007 and recorded June 27, 2007 in Book 509 at Page 2056 in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Alexander County, North Carolina. As a result of a default in the obligations contained within the Promissory Note and Deed of Trust and the failure to carry out and perform the stipulations and agreements contained therein, the holder of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust made demand to have the default cured, which was not met. Therefore, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will place for sale that parcel of land, including improvements thereon, situated, lying and being in the City of Hiddenite, County of Alexander, State of North Carolina, and being more particularly described in the heretofore referenced Deed of Trust. Said sale will be a public auction, to the highest bidder for cash, at the usual place of sale at the Alexander County Courthouse, Taylorsville, North Carolina on October 20, 2017 at 12:30 PM. Address of property: 148 R E Johnson Lane, Hiddenite, NC 28639. Tax Parcel ID: 0013920. Present Record Owners: Floyd Oxendine. The terms of the sale are that the real property hereinbefore described will be sold for cash to the highest bidder. A deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale. The successful bidder will be required to pay revenue stamps on the Trustee’s Deed, any Land Transfer Tax, and costs for recording the Trustee’s Deed. The real property hereinabove described is being offered for sale “AS IS, WHERE IS” and will be sold subject to all superior liens, unpaid taxes, special assessments, and other encumbrances. Other conditions will be announced at the sale. The sale will be held open for ten (10) days for upset bids, as by law required. The sale will not confirm until there have been ten (10) consecutive days with no upset bids having been filed. If for any reason the Trustee is unable to convey title to this property, or if the sale is set aside, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the bid deposit. Furthermore, if the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the Trustee, in its sole discretion, if it believes the challenge to have merit, may declare the sale to be void and return the bid deposit. In either event, the purchaser will have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, the Mortgagee’s attorney, or the Trustee. Additional Notice Required for Residential Real Property with Less Than Fifteen (15) Rental Units: An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination. Albertelli Law Partners North Carolina, P.A., Substitute Trustee By: Albertelli Law Partners North Carolina, P.A. Michael L. Spicer, Attorney N.C. Bar Number 37066 205 Regency Executive Park Drive Suite 100 Charlotte, NC 28217 A-4634058.

oct11-17c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of David Wayne Whaley, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 4th day of January, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 29th day of September, 2017.

DAVID WAYNE WHALEY, Jr.

76 Luthers Point Ln.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

oct25-17p

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Tonya Michelle Gwaltney, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy Attorney at Law, having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Dorothy Frye Gwaltney, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against said estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, or before the 20th day of December, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Any persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate settlement.

This the 12th day of September, 2017.

TONYA MICHELLE GWALTNEY

c/o CARYN LEE BRZYKCY, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

P.O. Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

828-632-4264

administrator

oct11-176c