Sally Duncan Cloninger, 81, joined her husband, Jack M. Cloninger, in eternity to live with our Lord on October 12, 2017.

Sally was the daughter of Esrom Duncan and Eula Price Duncan of the Bethlehem Community.

Those preceding Sally in death are her parents, sister, Barbara, and brother-in-law, Robert Gilham of Hamburg, NY; sister, Peggy Whitener of Lewisville, Texas; and brother-in-law, Hubert Anderson of Vale.

Survivors include her brothers, Rayford (Iva) Duncan of Hickory, and Rex Duncan of Bethlehem; brother-in-law, David Whitener of Lewisville, Texas; sisters, Frances Duncan of Bethlehem, Sandra (Melvin) Isenhour of Bethlehem, Christine (Kimo) Mullinax of Granite Falls, Mary Jane (Clyde) Bradshaw of Hickory, and Gladys Anderson of Hickory Village Memory Care; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Having worked for many years for the CIA and having lived in many different countries, Hickory was their final home. Jack grew up in Dallas, and was a 1953 Lenoir-Rhyne College graduate. Sally graduated from Taylorsville High School in 1954 and followed Jack into a government career.

Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery, in Taylorsville, will be their earthly resting place. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 21, at 11:00 a.m.

Memorials may be sent to Bethlehem Baptist Church Building Fund, 7500 NC Hwy 127, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

On-line condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.

Bass-Smith Funeral Home & Crematory, in Hickory, is serving the family of Sally Duncan Cloninger.