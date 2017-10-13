Betty Elvina Burgess Bass, 68, of Taylorsville, passed away on Friday, October 13, 2017 at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

She was born on April 22, 1949, the daughter of the late James and Mildred Blankenship Burgess. Betty was of the Baptist faith and worked in the food service industry.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, James Bass of Davenport, Florida; a brother, Rayford Burgess of Hamlet; and sisters, Mary Elizabeth Poole of Moravian Falls, and Shelby Jean Malcolm of Mooresville.

A private memorial service to celebrate her life was held by the family.

Memorials may be sent to Sulphur Springs Baptist Church Food Bank at 116 Patterson Rd, Hiddenite, NC 28636.

