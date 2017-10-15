Dimple Earleen Hodges Elmore, 88, of Taylorsville, died Sunday, October 15, 2017 at her residence.

Born August 7, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Howard Hodges and Elsie Pennington Hodges. She was a dedicated servant of the Lord and a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a woman of many talents, a true friend, a great cook and a classy lady who always had a smile. She was the Rock and the glue of the family.

Her husband of 64 years, Doras Edward Elmore of the home; three daughters, Pamela Elmore Hamlin of Taylorsville, Sheila Elmore of the home, and Beth Elmore Duckett and husband Mike of Taylorsville; two sons, Rev. Edwin Elmore and wife Jeannie of Granite Falls, and Bradley and wife Crystal of Granite Falls; four sisters, Juanita Dobbs of Granite Falls, Evalee Richards of Taylorsville, Betty Parsons of Deep Gap, and Brenda Presnell of Deep Gap; three brothers, Dennie Hodges of Hickory, Ronnie Hodges of Statesville, and Donnie Hodges of Virginia; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren survive her.

In addition to her parents, a brother, Worley Hodges; and two grandsons, Craig Bruce, Jr. and Joey Duckett preceded her in death.

The funeral will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 19, 2017, at Grace Baptist Church, with Pastor Phil Chapman and Pastor Mike Riley officiating. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at the Celebration Center of Jenkins Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Catawba Regional Hospice, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.

The family would like to thank Shontae, Lisa Bumgarner and Katie and many others for their loving care.

