Sheriff’s Officers seek suspicious man following Oct. 12 incident

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office is requesting information on an incident that occurred on October 12, 2017, at approximately 4:09 PM in the 200 block of Rocky Face Church Road, Taylorsville.

The Alexander County 911 Center received a call stating that a white male, with long gray hair and a mustache, driving an older model van, had stopped near a residence on Rocky Face Church Road and yelled at a 12 year old juvenile and asked him if he wanted to get into the van. The juvenile ran away from the van and was able to call 911. The vehicle then sped away and traveled toward Black Oak Ridge Road.