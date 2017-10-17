Frost alert announced

Clear skies and light winds will permit temperatures to dip well below normal in the early morning hours of October 17, 2017. Across Western North Carolina, the combination of temperatures in the 30s and moist surface conditions will allow areas of frost to form, according to meteorologists with the National Weather Service.

A FROST ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 17.

The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a Frost Advisory, which is in effect from 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday.

* LOCATIONS…The Northern Piedmont of western North Carolina.

* TEMPERATURES…Lows in the middle and upper 30s.

* WINDS…North 5 mph or less.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions may damage sensitive vegetation, such as flowering plants or summer vegetables. It may be necessary to cover these plants to protect them from the cold.

* INSTRUCTIONS: A Frost Advisory means that widespread frost is expected. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.